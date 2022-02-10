Bulgaria’s Bourgas district amends anti-epidemic measures, removing curfew for restaurants

Share this: Facebook

School pupils in some grades in Bulgaria’s district of Bourgas will go over to distance learning as of February 14, while as of that date, the rule that restaurants must close by 10pm will fall away, the district health council decided on February 10.

Pupils from the first to fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth grades will attend in-person classes, while those in the seventh, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will undergo distance learning.

For those attending in-person classes, there may not be mixing among different classes.

Pupils and teachers will be tested for Covid-19 once a week, except for those with green certificates. If a parent or guardian does not consent to a child being tested, the child will not be admitted to in-person learning.

While restaurants will not be required to close by 10pm, they will be required to use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity and green certificates must be shown for admission.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls may use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity.

Minors may visit shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants and cafes only if accompanied by a parent, guardian or other person caring for the minor.

The regional health inspectorate in Bourgas said that 33 per cent of the population of the district had completed the vaccination cycle while 11 per cent had received a booster dose.

The new version of the measures in the Bourgas district will remain in force until February 20.



If the morbidity situation changes dramatically, consideration will be given to reintroducing restrictive measures, the district health council said.

(Photo: Balkanregion)

