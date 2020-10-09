Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 7 new deaths, confirmed cases rise by a record 516

Share this: Facebook

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 880, according to the October 9 daily report by the national information system.

All seven had concomitant diseases.

A total of 5209 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 516 proved positive, the latter the largest number in a single day.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number was in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 138.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 49, Bourgas 31, Varna 25, Veliko Turnovo six, Vratsa seven, Gabrovo 13, Dobrich 18, Kurdzhali 19, Kyustendil four, Lovech two, Montana 10, Pazardzhik 10, Pernik five, Pleven two, Plovdiv 51, Razgrad 17, Rousse seven, Silistra four, Sliven 21, Smolyan nine, Sofia district seven, Stara Zagora 20, Turgovishte 14, Haskovo eight, Shoumen 11 and Yambol eight.

To date, 23 259 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 6816 are active.

There are 1063 patients in hospital, 56 in intensive care.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 115 to a total of 15 563.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1292.

