Clothing sales in Bulgaria plunge, while online shopping rises

Retail sale of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores in Bulgaria dropped by 22.1 per cent in August 2020 compared with August 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 9.

The trade has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 because of the pandemic, with measures including closing shopping malls, although allowing banks and food shops in them to remain open. The State of Emergency remained in force for two months.

In March, retail sales in this category plummeted by 63.1 per cent year-on-year, in April by 71.9 per cent, in May by 53 per cent, in June by 27.4 per cent and in July by 23.1 per cent.

In August 2020, retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco were down by 17 per cent on an annual basis. However, compared with July, they were up by 2.9 per cent.

On an annual basis, turnover in the category “retail sale via mail order houses or internet” was up by 43.1 per cent in August, and on a monthly basis – compared with July – up by nine per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Joerg Rudloff/freeimages.com)

