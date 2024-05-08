Caretaker PM reassures Ukraine of Bulgaria’s support

Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has told Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal that Bulgaria will continue its categorical support for Ukraine, the Bulgarian government information service said.

“From the very beginning of this unprovoked war, Bulgaria has consistently provided assistance to Ukraine at all possible levels – political, financial, military, humanitarian and diplomatic,” Glavchev told Shmyhal in a May 7 video conference call.

Glavchev confirmed that he will participate in the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held at the beginning of June 2024 in Berlin.

The main goal of the event is to mobilise international support for the reconstruction, reform and modernisation of Ukraine after the end of Russian aggression.

Glavchev said that representatives of the Bulgarian private sector will be with him at the conference in the German capital.

He said that Bulgaria’s supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula.

It represents a conceptual plan, the goal of which is to end the war in Ukraine and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, the basis of which is the preservation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Glavchev said.

Shmyhal said in a message on X (twitter.com) that he had told Glavchev about Ukraine’s military needs.

“We talked about the Ukrainian President’s Peace Formula and the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Bulgaria’s voice is important to us. We also count on the participation of Bulgarian companies in the #UkraineRecoveryConference in Berlin. Grateful for Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s integration into the EU and Nato,” Shmyhal said.

(Photo: government.bg)

