Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry invites four companies to bid to supply armoured cars

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence announced that on August 5, it had sent formal Requests for Proposals (RFP) to four companies invited to bid to supply armoured infantry carriers.

The four companies are ARTEC GmbH (Germany), Patria (Finland), NEXTER Group ( France) and General Dynamics Land System – MOWAG (Switzerland).

The ministry said that the deadline for submission of bids is October 31 2019 at 5pm.

An interdepartmental working group on selecting the contractor has a deadline of December 20 2019 to analyse and evaluate the bids submitted, the Defence Ministry said.

The investment project to acquire the equipment for battalion combat groups of a mechanised brigade was approved by Bulgaria’s National Assembly on June 8 2018.

It envisages the acquisition of 150 combat vehicles and special equipment for three battalion combat groups, as well as of systems and accessories, as well as training.

The time interval for its implementation covers 12 years. The estimated value is 1.464 billion with VAT.

