Poll foresees relatively low turnouts in Bulgaria’s June 2024 elections

There will be relatively low voter turnouts in Bulgaria’s June 9 2024 European Parliament and early National Assembly elections, according to a poll by Alpha Research, the results of which were released on May 8.

In the elections for the National Assembly, about 40 per cent or 2.6 million people are expected to go to the polls, and in the European elections, about 35 per cent or 2.3 million people.

Alpha Research’s Boryana Dimitrova said that three factors had the greatest impact on the willingness of Bulgarians to vote in the elections.

One was the “extremely condensed cycle” of elections in Bulgaria which did not lead to a qualitatively new change in the situation but to administrations that were short-lived.

The failure of politicians to produce effective governance had alienated people from going to the polls: “What will my vote change – this is one of the negative public attitudes,” Dimitrova said.

The second factor that alienated people was the succession of public controversies before, during and after the “rotation” – the failed plan for a GERB-UDF figure to take over the Prime Minister’s chair from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

Third was the timing, Dimitrova said: “After all, we are at the beginning of the summer season, June”.

The research was done from April 25 to May 2 2024 by Alpha Research, using its own funds. The poll covered 1000 adult citizens from across the country. A stratified two-stage sample with a quota taking into account the main socio-demographic characteristics was used. The data was collected through a direct standardized interview using tablets at the homes of the respondents.

