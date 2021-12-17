Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 86 deaths, 1443 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 933, according to the December 17 report by the unified information portal.

Of 35 829 tests done in the past day, 1443 – about 4.02 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 721 819 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 090 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 76 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1433 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 596 796.

There are 4791 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 376 newly admitted. There are 551 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the December 16 report.

Twenty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 17 845.

So far, 3 560 057 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 701 in the past day.

A total of 1 862 639 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6084 in the past day, while 204 322 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 10 019 in the past day.

