Serbia and Kosovo clash over army at UN Security Council

World powers are discussing Kosovo’s decision to form an army at a UN Security Council session on Monday. Serbia and Russia have strongly protested the move.

Addressing the council, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he was “very much concerned and a bit afraid” by the developments in the region.

He urged international representatives to influence Kosovo leaders, saying that “someone has to curb, someone has to tame those people, because measures that they have taken recently are something that is not coherent with the 21 century.”

At the same time, Vucic seemed to downplay fears that Serbia might intervene militarily over the creation of an army in Kosovo.

“We will refrain ourselves of doing wrong steps in the future as well, because we suffered a lot in the past and we don’t have any more kids to spend in different types of wars, hostilities, and clashes,” he said.

