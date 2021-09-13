Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 53 deaths, 437 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 53 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 522, according to the September 13 report by the national information system.

Of 7324 tests done in the past day, 437 – about 5.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 471 272 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 37 593 active cases, a decrease of 40 in the past day.

The report said that 424 people were registered in the past day as having recovered, bringing the total to 414 157.

There are 4609 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 37 in the past day, with 373 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

To date, 14 065 medical personnel have tested positive, with one new case registered in the past day.

The report said that so far, 2 407 986 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 1956 in the past day.

A total of 1 236 422 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1443 in the past day.

