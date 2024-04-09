Official: Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections will be ‘two-in-one’ with European Parliament elections

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has signed decrees on the Dimitar Glavchev caretaker government and on the holding of early parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9, the presidency’s website said on April 9.

Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections are scheduled regular elections as part of those being held across the bloc in June 2024, while the early parliamentary elections are the result of the failure to reach agreement on a government after the March 2024 resignation of the Nikolai Denkov Cabinet.

In the list of caretaker ministers, there is a change from the one announced by Glavchev on April 5, with the foreign affairs portfolio being handed to Stefan Dimitrov instead of Ivaylo Tsenov.

Parliament is to hold a special sitting on April 9 at 9am for the swearing-in of the Glavchev caretaker government, with Radev in attendance.

The line-up of the caretaker government is:

Prime Minister: Dimitar Glavchev

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister: Lyudmila Petkova

Interior Minister: Kalin Stoyanov

Regional Development and Public Works Minister: Violeta Koritarova-Kasabova

Labour and Social Policy Minister: Ivailo Ivanov

Defence Minister: Atanas Zapryanov

Foreign Minister: Stefan Dimitrov

Justice Minister: Maria Pavlova

Education and Science Minister: Galin Tsokov

Health Minister: Galya Kondeva-Mankova

Culture Minister: Nayden Todorov

Environment and Water Minister: Petar Dimitrov

Agriculture and Food Minister: Kiril Vatev

Transport and Communications Minister: Georgi Gvozdeikov

Economy and Industry Minister: Petko Nikolov

Innovation and Growth Minister: Rossen Karadimov

Energy Minister: Vladimir Malinov

E-government Minister:Valentin Mundrov

Tourism Minister: Evtim Miloshev

Youth and Sports Minister: Georgi Glushkov

