Official: Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections will be ‘two-in-one’ with European Parliament elections
Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has signed decrees on the Dimitar Glavchev caretaker government and on the holding of early parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9, the presidency’s website said on April 9.
Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections are scheduled regular elections as part of those being held across the bloc in June 2024, while the early parliamentary elections are the result of the failure to reach agreement on a government after the March 2024 resignation of the Nikolai Denkov Cabinet.
In the list of caretaker ministers, there is a change from the one announced by Glavchev on April 5, with the foreign affairs portfolio being handed to Stefan Dimitrov instead of Ivaylo Tsenov.
Parliament is to hold a special sitting on April 9 at 9am for the swearing-in of the Glavchev caretaker government, with Radev in attendance.
The line-up of the caretaker government is:
Prime Minister: Dimitar Glavchev
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister: Lyudmila Petkova
Interior Minister: Kalin Stoyanov
Regional Development and Public Works Minister: Violeta Koritarova-Kasabova
Labour and Social Policy Minister: Ivailo Ivanov
Defence Minister: Atanas Zapryanov
Foreign Minister: Stefan Dimitrov
Justice Minister: Maria Pavlova
Education and Science Minister: Galin Tsokov
Health Minister: Galya Kondeva-Mankova
Culture Minister: Nayden Todorov
Environment and Water Minister: Petar Dimitrov
Agriculture and Food Minister: Kiril Vatev
Transport and Communications Minister: Georgi Gvozdeikov
Economy and Industry Minister: Petko Nikolov
Innovation and Growth Minister: Rossen Karadimov
Energy Minister: Vladimir Malinov
E-government Minister:Valentin Mundrov
Tourism Minister: Evtim Miloshev
Youth and Sports Minister: Georgi Glushkov
(Archive photo: president.bg)
