Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 348 deaths, 123 536 completed vaccination cycle

A total of 348 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 250, according to the May 16 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021 was 217, in the week ending January 31, and its highest was 857, in the week ending April 4.

A total of 180 932 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past week, bringing the total to 1 113 351. This includes 6591 administered on May 15.

So far, 413 148 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 123 536 in the past week and 3754 on May 15.

To date, 414 041 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 34 464 active cases, a decrease of 10 410 in the past week.

A total of 4839 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 1043 compared with the figure in the May 9 report, with 501 in intensive care, a decrease of 65.

According to the May 16 report, 362 327 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, an increase of 14 142 in the past week.

Eighty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 335, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

