Reasons for firing Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry chief included police violence

The reasons cited for the dismissal for Bulgarian Interior Ministry chief secretary Ivailo Ivanov included police violence during the anti-government protests in summer 2020.

Acting on the recommendation of the caretaker government, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev dismissed Ivanov on May 14 from the post that he had held since December 2018.

The police violence was cited in the caretaker government’s document recommending that Ivanov be fired.

The document said that Ivanov had violated the basic principles of work in the Interior Ministry, through disrespect for and failure to guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens and their dignity.

During the protests, organisational and tactical mistakes had been made, according to the document.

On September 2 2020, peaceful protesters and journalists were injured by police.

That day had been billed by anti-government protest organisers as a “grand national uprising”.

In clashes with police, more than 30 people were injured, of whom six were admitted to hospital.

