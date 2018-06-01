Audio guide for tourists in three languages launched in Plovdiv, Sofia to follow

Share this: Facebook

An audio guide service for tourists was launched in Plovdiv on June 1, with the launch of the service in Sofia to follow next week.

The devices offer a choice of three languages – English, Russian and Bulgarian. Greek and Turkish are to be added later. The choice of languages was made on the basis of the profile of tourists visiting Plovdiv in the past 10 years.

The devices are available for rental for a fee of 17 euro a day at the Tourist Information Centre opposite the Dzhumaya mosque in Plovdiv.

The fee includes a compact card, earphones and vouchers for free entrance to the Trakart museum, the museum of Armenian history and a discount at the Puldin restaurant in Plovdiv’s Old Town.

The initiative is that of a private company, which invested 80 000 leva in the project for Plovdiv and Sofia.

Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev said that this kind of private-public collaboration involving private, municipal and state-owned tourist sites was a first for the city. The revenue was shared out among the partners, he said.

In Plovdiv, 50 mobile devices are available, providing information about 25 tourist attractions in the city, Audio Guide company manager Mihail Peshev said.

(Photos: podtepeto.com)

