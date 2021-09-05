Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 378 deaths, 10 397 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 378 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 083, going by figures in the September 5 report by the unified information portal.

The death toll includes 32 people who died on September 4, according to the report.

The weekly Covid-19 death toll as of September 5 is Bulgaria’s highest in 2021 since the week ending May 9, when 458 deaths were registered.

The September 5 report said that to date, 461 545 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 10 397 in the past week.

There are 34 419 active cases, an increase of 6174 in the past week.

A total of 4114 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 745 in the past week, with 338 in intensive care, an increase of 41 over that time.

In the past week, 155 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive, bringing the total to date to 13 924, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

So far, 2 352 395 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 66 220 in the past week, including 3372 on Saturday.

The report said that to date, 1 198 196 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle. This is an increase of 43 118 in the past week, including 2179 on Saturday.

According to the report, of 13 386 tests done on Saturday, 854 – about 6.3 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

