Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 289 Delta variant cases found in 294 samples

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has completed the sequencing of 294 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding 289 instances of the Delta variant, NCIPD said late on September 3.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from August 2 to August 19 and came from 23 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included six samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents or tourists.

As of August 18-25, 17 patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 30 were in hospital, 228 were undergoing home treatment and 14 had recovered.

The five other cases sequenced by the NCIPD showed instances of the coronavirus strain C.36.3.1, which the World Health Organisation currently designates as an “alert for further monitoring”, below the status of “variant of interest” or “variant of concern”. The Delta strain is one of four current “variants of concern”, according to the WHO designation.

All five patients with the C.36.3.1 strain were undergoing treatment at home as of August 18-25, NCIPD said.

The largest number of Delta variant samples came from the district of Plovdiv (41), followed by the city of Sofia (39) and the districts of Varna (39), Rousse (27), Pazardjik (23) and Pleven (20).

Of the six samples from foreign nationals, five were from the district of Varna and one from the district of Rousse. All of the samples had the Delta variant.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments