Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 533 deaths, 30 517 new cases

A total of 533 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 516, going by figures in the January 9 report by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll includes 45 people in the past day. None had been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by 30 517 in the past week, to a total of 778 701 to date. This is the highest number of new cases in a week since the week ending November 7.

There are 127 266 active cases, an increase of 22 574 in the past week.

There are 5009 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 950 in the past week.

A total of 517 are in intensive care, 68 more than the figure in the January 2 report.

A total of 318 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 18 402, a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

So far, 3 849 848 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 148 743 in the past week, including 11 276 on Saturday.

This is the highest number of doses of vaccines against Covid-19 administered in Bulgaria in a week since the week ending October 31.

A total of 1 940 402 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 25 436 in the past week, including 1936 on Saturday.

A total of 383 693 people have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 108 295 in the past week, including 8170 on Saturday.

The most recent update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s online vaccine tracker showed that as of January 7, the uptake of at least a single dose of vaccine among Bulgaria’s total population was 28.6 per cent, of full vaccination 27.8 per cent, and a booster dose, 4.6 per cent.

According to the unified information portal, as of January 9, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is 648 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 612.82 on January 8.

Out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, 12 are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate exceeding 500 out of 100 000 population.

Fifteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, while one district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

