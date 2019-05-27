European elections 2019: Five Bulgarian parties win MEP seats, partial results show

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right party GERB was set for a clear win in Bulgaria’s May 26 European Parliament elections, with 30.6 per cent of the vote after 74.9 per cent of the ballots had been counted, data from the Central Electoral Commission showed on May 27.

Its main opposition, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, was second with 24.6 per cent of the votes. The party, which quit Parliament in February, was neck and neck with GERB in some opinion polls with just over a week before the election.

The predominantly ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) was third with 15 per cent of the votes. Nationalist VMRO, one of three parties in the far-right coalition that serves as GERB’s junior ruling coalition partner, had 7.8 per cent.

Centre-right Democratic Bulgaria, which exit polls put just above the 5.88 per cent threshold, was comfortably above that line, according to the partial results, with 6.8 per cent of the vote.

Populist Volya, the smallest party in the current National Assembly, was top among the parties that failed to clear the threshold with 3.5 per cent of the vote.

Comments

comments