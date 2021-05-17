Bulgaria’s Health Ministry announces system for vaccinating elderly, seriously ill

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Every week, from Monday to Thursday, GPs and open vaccination centres in the country will immunise people over 60 years of age against Covid-19, according to an order issued on May 17 by Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov.

During this period, vaccination of people under 60 years of age is allowed if they are being treated for ischemic heart disease, chronic renal failure, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, chronic lung disease and cancer, or other illnesses at the discretion of the doctor, the Health Ministry said.

The national vaccination plan approved by the previous government on December 4 2020 placed over-65s and people with serious illnesses in the fourth of five phases. Bulgaria began its campaign of vaccination against Covid-19 on December 27.

By May 18, regional health inspectorates in the country should determine logistics points in each municipality, and when necessary in remote settlements, the Health Ministry’s May 17 statement said.

The statement said that the regional health inspectorates were committed to delivering the quantities of vaccines against Covid-19 requested by general practitioners on a weekly basis.

The ministry said that GPs must provide the regional health inspectorates with lists of people with reduced mobility and people living in hard-to-reach and remote areas who wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19, so that immunisation by mobile teams may be organised as soon as possible.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!