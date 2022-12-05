The Sofia Globe

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 23 deaths, 1109 new cases

The deaths of 23 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 050, according to figures posted on December 5 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1109 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 287 693.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 970, from 5444 to 4474.

As of the December 5 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 35.75 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 44.04 a week ago.

There are 356 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 104 fewer than a week ago.

There are 40 in intensive care, 16 fewer than the figure in the November 28 report.

A total of 11 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 236.

A total of 4 597 530 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2387 in the past week.

The report said that 2 074 301 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 186 in the past week.

A total of 934 423 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2170 in the past week.

The December 5 report said that 61 854 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 2170 in the past week.

