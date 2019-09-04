Traffic Police in Bulgaria’s capital to fine riders of electric scooters

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Electric scooters have no right to travel on roads in Sofia and traffic police would penalise users, Commissioner Lyubomir Kostadinov, head of the Traffic Police in Bulgaria’s capital city, said on September 4.

Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Kostadinov said: “All these newly-released electric motorbikes, scooters, have no legal right to drive on these roads”.

There already had been quite a few accidents involving them, he said.

Those riding them were driving an unregistered motor vehicle, Kostadinov said.

He urged scooter riders to be very careful.

Kostadinov did not answer whether it was illegal for scooters to be ridden on the pavements.

In August, “Lime” electric scooters appeared on the streets in central Sofia.

Users may rent them for a fee of 1.50 leva to unlock them and then 30 stotinki (half a lev) a minute. The company has provided about 200 scooters.

Numerous variations of electric scooters, some factory-made and a few hand-made have become ubiquitous on the streets of Bulgaria’s capital city in recent months.

According to reports in Bulgarian-language media, at least five more companies are interested in providing electric scooters for rent in Sofia.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments