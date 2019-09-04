Plovdiv’s ‘Night’ 2019: Full programme in English published

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The 14th “Night” series of events – formerly known as the Night of Museums and Galleries – is being held in Plovdiv on the evenings of September 13, 14 and 15.

The 2019 programme, which has the motto “Common Ground” is divided into themed “sub-programmes”, according to organisers.

One is the museums, galleries and studios: “For the first time, the studios are accentuated as an equal part of the program so that the audience can peer into these specific workspaces of the artists”.

Another is city and culture, which presents the cultural content of theatres, libraries, community and/or religious centres, cultural houses, and cinemas.

“Club and music” presents the alternative club spaces in Plovdiv, “public spaces” works for the development of the cultural map of Plovdiv by presenting artistic projects in open air public spaces, and “Little night” is for the younger audience.

Open Arts Programme: Common Ground will present a special selection of artistic projects done specially for the visitors to the “Night” in partnership with some of the most active international cultural institutes and embassies in Bulgaria.

The full programme in English has been posted on the event’s website.

Comments

comments