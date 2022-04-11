Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 8 deaths, 265 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 700, according to the April 11 report by the unified information portal.

Of 4143 tests done in the past day, 265 – about 6.39 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 145 408 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 169 657 are active, according to the report.

The number of active cases increased by 33 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 224 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 939 051.

There are 1252 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 25 newly admitted. There are 136 in intensive care, a decrease of five compared with the figure in the April 10 report.

To date, 24 188 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, including one on Sunday.

A total of 4 362 216 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 121 in the past day.

A total of 2 052 220 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 15 in the past day, while 731 305 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 101 in the past day.

