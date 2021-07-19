Solinaria Festival in Bulgaria’s Sozopol: Concerts from July 22 to 25

Share this: Facebook

The first Solinaria Youth Art Festival opened on July 19 in Sozopol on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, beginning with master classes in violin and piano, to be followed by concerts by distinguished classical and jazz musicians from July 22 to 25.

The main aim of the new festival is to help young artists from various fields of art by providing a new creative space for the expression of their talent and potential.

Zoya Kalafateva, head of the board of directors of organisers the Culture Media Communication Association, told Bulgaria’s Jazz FM in an interview: “Our desire is to give the opportunity to perform to young musicians who do not have a stage to show their talent. Let the audience see their skills, because they are wonderful and they are the future”.

The concert series opens on July 22 with a recital by Atanas Krastev, cello, and Gergana Nestorova, piano, with a programme including works by, among others, Elgar, Ravel, Tchaikovsky and Debussy.

The second festival evening is dedicated to the musical performances of the participants in the master classes.

On stage on July 23 will be the Drop Down Community string orchestra and 10-year-old pianist Virginia Spirodonova, presenting the premiere of Concertino Piccolo by Professor Borislava Taneva and classical works by favourite composers.

Miroslava Katsarova brings “Jazz on the Moonlight” to the stage on July 24. Multiple award winner Katsarova will be accompanied by Miroslav Turiyski on piano and Mladen Dimitrov on drums as she performs songs from her latest album Temenuzhena, as well as numbers from her rich repertoire.

The concerts will take place in the courtyard of the honorary consul of the Republic of Korea’s residence, noted for its magnificent view of the sea, at 198 Via Pontika in Sozopol.

Ticket details, in Bulgarian, are available at this link.

(Photo of Mira Katsarova via the festival’s website)

