Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 21 deaths, active cases rise above 20 000-mark

Twenty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 459, according to the August 21 report by the national information system.

Of 26 727 tests, 1368 – about 5.11 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 440 066 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 20 151 are active, an increase of 937 in the past day of the number of active cases.

The report said that 410 people had recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 401 456.

There are 2313 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 152 in the past day, with 193 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date 13 631.

The report said that 11 774 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 212 854.

A total of 1 109 399 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7079 in the past day.





