FDI in Bulgaria in January-May 2021 was 280.8M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first five months of the year stood at 280.8 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 19.

In the same period of 2020, FDI was 616.4 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 169.5 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 94.7 million euro (compared to an outflow of 94.2 million euro in January-May 2020) and re-invested earnings amounted to 650.1 million euro, compared to 559.9 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 1.4 million euro in January-May, compared to an inflow of 0.2 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 274.6 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 150.7 million euro in the first five months of 2020. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-May came from the Netherlands (235.6 million euro) and France (161.3 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the United Kingdom (-197.4 million euro), Russia (-145.5 million euro) and Belgium (-83.7 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 57.3 million euro in the first five months of the year, compared to 92.7 million euro in the same period of 2020, BNB said.

