No-deal Brexit: EC publishes checklist for businesses trading with UK

The European Commission said on September 4 that it had published a detailed checklist to help businesses trading with the United Kingdom to make final preparations in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“In light of the continued uncertainty in the United Kingdom regarding the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement – as agreed with the UK government in November 2018 – and the overall domestic political situation, a ‘no-deal’ scenario on November 1 2019, remains a possible, although undesirable, outcome,” the European Commission said.

In order to minimise disruption to trade, all parties involved in supply chains with the UK – regardless of where they are based – should be aware of their responsibilities and the necessary formalities in cross-border trade, the statement said.

This builds on previous Communications and 100 stakeholder notices, which cover a broad range of sectors.

In addition to this, the Commission has proposed to the European Parliament and the Council to make targeted technical adjustments to the duration of the EU’s ‘no-deal’ contingency measures in the area of transport.

The Commission has also proposed to mirror, for the year 2020, the existing 2019 contingency arrangements for the fisheries sector and for the UK’s potential participation in the EU budget for 2020.

These measures are necessary given the decision to extend the Article 50 period to October 31 2019.

The Commission has proposed that the European Solidarity Fund and the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund are available to support businesses, workers and EU countries most affected by a ‘no-deal’ scenario. These proposals need to be agreed by the European Parliament and the Council.

The detailed Brexit preparedness checklist may be found here.

