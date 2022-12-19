Bulgarians polarised about euro adoption – Alpha Research poll

Attitudes among Bulgarians towards adoption of the euro are polarised, according to a poll by the Alpha Research agency, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance.

A third of adult Bulgarians approve of the adoption of the euro, 23 per cent lean towards disapproving and 27 per cent are completely against, according to the poll, the results of which were released on December 19.

Unlike the general public, attitudes among businesses are much more positive.

Two-thirds of businesses polled approve of Bulgaria joining the euro zone.

Entrepreneurs’ expectations for the effects of the introduction of the euro correspond with these attitudes – 59 per cent expect a positive effect on the country’s economy, and 61 per cent on their own company.

Twenty-eight per cent are skeptical about the consequences on the national economy, and 18 per cent about the effects on their company.

According to the businesses polled, help and support will be needed most of all in their accounting departments, the adaptation of cash payments (fiscal devices), training of employees in direct work with customers.

In spite of the worries, a significant number of Bulgarians see the introduction of the euro as having positive effects.



Fifty-nine per cent expect easier and more convenient payment when traveling abroad, which is not at all unimportant considering the growth in the mobility of Bulgarian citizens, Alpha Research said.

Thirty-seven per cent see Bulgaria’s trade with other countries increasing.

The most widespread fears among respondents in the national survey are related to fears of an increase in the prices of goods (69 per cent), risk of fraud, speculation, artificial price increase by dishonest traders (57 per cent) and increasing in inflation (55 per cent).

The poll was done between November 1 and 17 2022, with the Ministry of Finance as the client, the agency said.

(Photo: Stosic Marko/freeimages.com)

