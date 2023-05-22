The Sofia Globe

Life expectancy at birth in Bulgaria in 2020 – 2022 was 1.7 years less than in 2019 -2021

The Sofia Globe staff

Life expectancy at birth of the population of Bulgaria, calculated for the period 2020 – 2022, was 71.9 years, a decrease of 1.7 years compared with the 2019 – 2021 period, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 22.

Different mortality rates among males and females, as well as among urban and rural populations, resulted in differences in the life expectancy at birth for these population categories.

Life expectancy at birth for the male population was 68.3 years, while for females it was 7.5 years higher, at 75.8 years, the NSI said.

In 2022, the life expectancy at birth for the male population was 2.3 years lower than in 2012, while for the female population, it dropped by 1.8 years.

Life expectancy of the urban population (72.8 years) was three years higher than that of the rural population (69.8 years).

Compared with 2012, the life expectancy of the urban population dropped by 2.1 years and that for the rural population by 2.2 years.

Life expectancy at age 65 was 14.2 years, a decrease of 1.4 years compared with 2012.

For men, life expectancy at 65 was 12 years and for women, 16.1 years, the NSI said.

(Photo: Hu Chen/unsplash)

