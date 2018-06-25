Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates Erdogan on victory in Turkish elections

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the parliamentary and presidential elections held in Turkey on June 24 2018, the government press office said.

Provisional results in the Hungarian vote are that Erdogan won re-election as president with about 53 per cent of the votes. Erdogan’s AKP party reportedly received 42 per cent and is set to lose its outright majority in Parliament for the first time in a decade and a half, but is still expected to remain in government after its electoral coalition partner, nationalist MHP party, received about 11 per cent of the vote.

The elections were the first held in Turkey since last year’s constitutional referendum, which narrowly approved the vast expansion of the president’s powers, and also the first since the failed coup against Erdogan and his government in July 2016.

Borissov, in his message to Erdogan said: “I am convinced that the will of the Turkish people, expressed today, will be the basis for the stable and consolidated development of Turkey in all areas.”

The Bulgarian Prime Minister offered his congratulations in a phone call to Erdogan, expressing his satisfaction with the relationship between Bulgaria and Turkey in recent years, and saying that he was counting on continued active bilateral co-operation.

“I believe that together we will work for stronger ties between our two countries on the migration issue, as well as peace and stability in the region,” Borissov said, as quoted by the government statement.

The statement said that the Bulgarian Prime Minister conveyed to Erdogan his stated position from the June 24 EU summit on migration, namely that the bloc’s re-admission agreement with Turkey should be extened in order for the successful resolution of the migrant crisis.

Comments

comments