Turkey’s Erdogan claims victory in presidential and parliamentary elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was declared the winner of presidential elections on Sunday, ushering in a new political system that dramatically expands his powers.

Erdogan won an “absolute majority” of votes, the head of the Supreme Election Council, Sadi Guven, confirmed early Monday, after the opposition cast doubt over the election results.

The snap elections called by Erdogan were the first time Turkish voters had been to the polls for parliamentary and presidential elections following an April 2017 referendum that approved changing Turkey from a parliamentary to presidential system.

The new system gives the president expansive powers that critics and the West say sound the death knell for Turkish democracy.

