Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2018 was 4.8% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria is continuing its steady decrease, falling to 4.8 per cent in June 2018, in turn down from 6.2 per cent in June 2017, according to figures released on July 31 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

According to Eurostat, about 209 000 people in Bulgaria had been unemployed in June 2017. The same month a year later, this had decreased to 160 000.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2018 was 10.9 per cent, a decrease from 14.2 per cent a year earlier, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

