Largest share of household spending in Bulgaria is on food – Eurostat

Household spending in Bulgaria is mostly devoted to food, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on July 31, citing figures for 2016.

Eurostat listed household spending in Bulgaria on food and non-alcoholic beverages as adding up to 12.6 per cent of the total, with spending on housing, water and electricity at 12.4 per cent.

Spending on alcoholic beverages was 3.4 per cent, on tobacco 2.2 per cent and clothing and footwear 2.1 per cent.

Eurostat said that household consumption patterns vary and very much depend on income levels, cultural habits and geographical situation.

On average, the largest portion (nearly a quarter) of household consumption expenditure in the EU in 2016 was devoted to “housing, water, electricity and gas” (which excludes purchase of dwellings), while “transport” accounted for 13 per cent and “food” for 12 per cent. “Restaurants and hotels” and “recreation and culture” followed, with shares of about nine per cent each.

Household expenditure was mostly devoted to “housing” in all EU countries except Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, where “food” was the most significant component, and Cyprus and Malta where it was “restaurants and hotels”, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Irina Ignatova)

