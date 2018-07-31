Greece: Political war of words over response to Attica wildfires continues

Share this: Facebook

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos held a news conference on July 30 , during which he defended the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ reaction to the Attica wildfires in recent days, in response to direct criticism levelled at the PM by the opposition and several mainstream media.

According to the government spokesman, the Greek premier was not misinformed about the number of casualties nor did he attempt to downplay the extent of the catastrophic fires when he spoke to reporters last Monday night. “Dead people cannot be hidden […] when we had confirmed the deaths I personally issued a statement”, Tzanakopoulos said.

