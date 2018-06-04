Bulgarian PM Borissov holds talks with PMs of Albania, Kosovo

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov held separate talks in Tirana on June 4 with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama and with Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.

Borissov is in the Albanian capital city to participate in a forum convened by Jordanian King Abdullah II, the aim of which is to prevent Islamic radicalisation on the migratory route through the Balkan Peninsula.

Rama said one of the threats to his country and to the Balkans, if Albania does not receive an invitation to join the EU, is Islamic radicalisation.

The European Commission has recommended that at its meeting on June 28 and 29 2018, the European Council gives Albania a date for the start of accession negotiations.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments