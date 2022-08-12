Bulgaria’s caretaker government axes more top officials

In the 10 days since it came into office, the caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev has carried out numerous replacements of top officials in government posts.

The key trend involves rolling back changes made by the former Kiril Petkov government, that was in office from December 2021 to August 2022, while in some cases, appointments by the 2021 caretaker governments have been revoked.

Among the first changes made were the replacement of the heads of the National Revenue Agency and the Customs Agency, and the replacement of 25 out of 28 of Bulgaria’s district governors.

On August 8, caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that there would be no purge in the ministry, which was followed within a day by the head of the national police being replaced, while the head of the Border Police was demoted and his deputy appointed in his place.

Other replacements include the heads of the state reserve, National Construction Control Directorate, Labour Inspectorate, Patent Office and the Road Infrastructure Agency.

At its meeting on August 11, the caretaker Cabinet appointed new members of the supervisory board of the National Insurance Institute, and changed the representatives of the state in the National Health Insurance Fund’s supervisory board.

(Photo: government.bg)

