Bulgaria lifts PCR test requirement for arrivals from United Arab Emirates

As August 11, people arriving from the United Arab Emirates can enter Bulgaria without presenting a document showing a negative PCR test result, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said.



A PCR test is not required for people arriving in Bulgaria from EU member states, the United Kingdom, Schengen visa zone countries, as well as from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Ukraine. They are not subject to 14-day quarantine.

Bulgarian citizens, as well as long-term and permanent residents in Bulgaria and the members of their families, who come from countries for which a negative PCR test within the past 72 hours is required, and who do not present such a negative test, are subject to 14 days of quarantine.

The quarantine may be waived upon presentation of a document, showing a negative result from a PCR test, performed within 24 hours from time of entry into the country.

