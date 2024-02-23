US Army personnel, equipment to transit Bulgaria on way to multinational exercise in Romania

On February 24 and 25 2024, military personnel and military equipment from the United States Armed Forces will be travelling on Bulgaria’s national roads on their way to the Dynamic Front multinational exercise which is to be conducted in Romania, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

The motorcade will be escorted by Bulgarian Military Police teams.



Exercise Dynamic Front is a US Army Europe and Africa-directed multinational exercise designed to improve Allied and partner nations’ ability to execute multi-echelon fires while testing interoperability of tactical to theatre-level fires systems in a live environment.

Dynamic Front was first held in 2015, and the 2023 exercise was the second iteration of Dynamic Front conducted by the 56th Artillery Command.



The 2023 integrated exercise focused on fires interoperability with Nato Allies and partner nations’ artillery and fire support systems working together with a program called Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities.



(Photo: US Army)

