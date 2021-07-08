Archaeology: Observation tower, ancient sanctuary from Hellenistic era found near Bulgaria’s Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Archaeologists have uncovered the foundations of a wall enclosing an area of 1000 square metres off Cape Chiroza on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, as well as the foundations of a large massive two-part tower located in the highest and protruding part of the cape in the sea.

The finds were made by a team involving archaeologists from the National History Museum and the Regional History Musem Bourgas.

In front of these structures, separate sections of a ditch up to three metres wide, preserved at a depth of up to two metres from the current terrain, have been studied.

The moat probably performed defensive functions, but it is possible that it also had ritual functions, the Regional History Museum Bourgas said.

Hundreds of ceramic fragments of local Thracian pottery have been found, and imported ones made for the most part in the workshops in Asia Minor around ancient Pergamum. The coins, ornaments, amphora seals and character samples of the ceramic production date the site to the end of the second to first century BCE.

(Photos: Regional History Museum Bourgas)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!