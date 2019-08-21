Bulgarian Traffic Police: More than 44 500 speeding violations in a week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Traffic Police detected more than 44 500 violations of speed limits across the country during a week-long special speed-control operation, the Interior Ministry said on August 21.

The special operation was carried out as part of a Europe-wide one by European traffic police network Tispol.

The Interior Ministry said that the largest number of violations, just more than 21 000, were detected using Traffic Police mobile cameras.

With other portable cameras, 18 602 violations of speed limits were detected, and 4000 by stationary cameras.

More than 40 000 of the violations were during daytime and about 2000 at night, the statement said.

During the operation, police found five wanted people and nine migrants illegally in the country, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

Comments

comments