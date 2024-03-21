Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport announces 2024 summer flight schedule

SOF Connect, the operator of Sofia Airport in Bulgaria’s capital city, has announced the start of the summer schedule at the capital’s airport, starting on March 31.

For the first time Sofia Airport will have direct flights to Riga. Air Baltic will start flying to the Latvian capital on May 2. Flights will be three times per week – on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

From June 3, another new airline Norwegian Air International will start flying from Sofia. It will fly to Finland’s capital Helsinki twice a week – Mondays and Fridays.

From June 1 to September 28, Ryanair will operate regular flights to the popular Greek island of Skiathos. They will be every Sunday. The carrier will also operate scheduled flights to Bristol every Wednesday and Sunday.

This summer, Sofia Airport will also operate a large number of charter flights to popular destinations such as Antalya, Bodrum, Nevşehir, Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh , Catania, Olbia, Djerba, Santorini, Enfida, etc. An interesting new offer is the Turkish resort of Gazipaşa.

In the summer months this year, there will be flights from Sofia to 78 regular and 28 charter destinations operated by over 30 scheduled and charter airlines. Many airlines have planned to increase the number of flights from Sofia Airport to existing destinations, the airport said.

