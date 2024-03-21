FDI in Bulgaria in January 2024 was 111.6M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first month of the year stood at 111.6 million euro, the equivalent of 0.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on March 21.

In January 2023, FDI was 416.8 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 147.5 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 3.3 million euro (compared to 157.7 million euro in January 2023) and the BNB figures showed 107 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 229.8 million euro for the first month of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.9 million euro, compared to 2.9 million euro recorded in January 2023.

The central bank data showed 1.3 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 29.3 million euro in the first month of 2023. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January 2024 came from the Netherlands (26.4 million euro), Italy (23.8 million euro) and Greece (23.5 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Israel (-28.3 million euro) and Ireland (-4.4 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 7.6 million euro in January, compared to 78.2 million euro in the same month of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

