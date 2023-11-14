Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 covered car parking to be renovated

SOF Connect and GBS-Infrastructural construction signed on November 14 a contract for the renovation of the covered car parking of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport, the airport said in a media statement.

The project is worth nearly 24.5 million leva and its implementation is of strategic importance for the development of the airport, the statement said.

Renovation work on Terminal 2’s four-story covered car parking will begin in 2024 and is scheduled to take about a year to complete.

In the meantime, GBS-Infrastructural construction is expected to complete the construction of the open car parking with a capacity of more than 1000 places.

“Thus, passengers at Sofia Airport will have the opportunity to park in the open car parking until the renovation of the closed one is completed,” the statement said.

As a final result of the implementation of the two projects, Terminal 2 will have in total nearly 1900 parking places, the airport said.

Together with the introduction of the new open car parking areas, a curbside control system will be implemented at Terminal 2.

The new end-to-date barrier system, based on licence plate recognition, will ensure that every arriving driver intending to drop off or pick up passengers can access the curbside without waiting in lines.

This project includes not only the implementation of barriers but also road widening and the installation of the new U-turn, which will redirect traffic approaching neighbourhood facilities located outside the airport.

The statement said that GBS-Infrastructure construction, part of the corporate group of Glavbolgarstroy, is oriented in the construction of large-scale projects in the field of transport and water infrastructure.

One of the largest construction projects of the company in recent years is the southern arc of the Sofia ring road, three sections of the Struma Motorway, including the bridge at the Zheleznitsa tunnel, built using innovative technology, the section from Slivnitsa to Hrabarsko on the Europa motorway, the new breakthrough along Philip Kutev Street, among others.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)