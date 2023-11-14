EU providing additional 110M euro humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

The European Commission (EC) said on November 14 that it is allocating 110 million euro in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians affected by the war, of which 100 million euro will go to operations in Ukraine and 10 million euro to support Ukrainian refugees and host communities in Moldova.

As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains dire, the EC said.

“The onset of winter poses further challenges to the already vulnerable communities impacted by the war,” the Commission said.

It said that the new funding will help the EU’s humanitarian partners to provide essential services like cash assistance, food, water, shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support and protection.

The latest allocation brings the total for EU humanitarian aid in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine to 843 million euro.

In the light of last year’s deliberate attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the EU is also prioritising emergency energy support by deploying a further 84 power generators from its rescEU strategic reserves.

Overall, more than 5000 power generators have been sent to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. In addition, the EU is coordinating donations from the private sector to deliver crucial energy equipment to Ukraine, the EC said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

