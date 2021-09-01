Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Turgovishte is ‘dark red’ zone

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s district of Turgovishte has crossed the threshold to become a Covid-19 “dark red” zone, meaning an infection rate higher than 500 per 100 000 population, according to an update posted by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) on September 1.

Nationally, Bulgaria has a Covid-19 morbidity rate of 286.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, over the threshold of 250 per 100 000 population for classification as a red zone. Bulgaria crossed this threshold this past weekend.

According to the NCIPD’s updated map, 15 districts in Bulgaria – including capital city Sofia – are red zones.

The remaining 12 districts are yellow zones, meaning an infection rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

Caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov is continuing consultations about possible amendments to measures. He was said to be meeting experts on September 1, a day after writing to business organisations to ask their opinions of the proposals by Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, made public on August 30.

On August 31, Katsarov issued two orders extending some measures, such as requiring employers to ensure disinfection of workplaces, while allowing them to exempt employees from wearing masks if they have been vaccinated.

The wearing of protective masks in indoor public places, including public transport, remains mandatory.

Bulgarian National Television quoted Katsarov as saying on August 31: “There is no reason to hurry and panic, the situation is under control, whatever is needed, we will do it in the coming days”.

