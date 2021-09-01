Trifonov’s party confirms – again – it will not support a government proposed by the BSP

Share this: Facebook

In a meeting lasting about six minutes on September 1, Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party confirmed – yet again – that it would not support a government proposed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

The BSP holds the third and final mandate to seek to form a government. Should, as expected, this bid fail, Bulgaria will again head to early parliamentary elections.

After receiving the mandate, the BSP said that it would not hold talks with Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, but invited “Rise Up Bulgaria! We’re Coming”, the Democratic Bulgaria coalition and ITN for talks.

After talks with the BSP on August 29, “Rise Up Bulgaria! We’re coming” said that it would not support a government proposed by the BSP. Democratic Bulgaria declined the BSP invitation for talks, with coalition co-leader Hristo Ivanov dismissing the idea of the talks as pointless, given the inevitability of another election.

ITN parliamentary group leader Toshko Yordanov told BSP leader Kornelia Ninova: “We have nothing new to say.

“In the first days of this Parliament, we said that ITN would propose a cabinet, and if it is not supported, we will not support further mandates and we think it will go to early elections. Nothing has changed so far.”

Yordanov told Ninova: “Your party also refused to support our draft cabinet. We will not support a cabinet with your mandate”.

In the National Assembly on September 1, MPs rejected a BSP proposal to fast-track the second-reading process of the Budget amendments tabled by the caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev.

The BSP had proposed a special sitting of the budget committee on September 4 and a special sitting of the National Assembly on September 7 for the second-reading debate and vote.

This past weekend, Ninova said that should the BSP attempt to get a government elected fail, she would hand back the mandate to Radev between September 10 and 15.

(Screenshot of Toshko Yordanov via BNT)

