Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2021 was 5.9%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2021 was 5.9 per cent, down from six per cent the previous month but up from 5.2 per cent in July 2020, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on September 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

According to Eurostat, the July 2020 unemployment figure represented an estimated 170 000 people in Bulgaria, the June 2021 figure 197 000 and the July 2021 figure 193 000 people.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2021 was 11.5 per cent, down from 12.3 per cent in June 2021 and 13.7 per cent in July 2020, Eurostat said.

Eurostat said that the July 2020 figure for unemployment among under-25s in Bulgaria represented an estimated 18 000 people, while the figures for June 2021 and July 2021 each represented an estimated 16 000 people.

In July 2021, the EU unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in July 2021, down from 7.1 per cent in June 2021 and from 7.6 per cent in July 2020, Eurostat said.

The euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent, down from 7.8 per cent in June 2021 and from 8.4 per cent in July 2020.

In July 2021, 2.854 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.339 million were in the euro zone.

In July 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 16.2 per cent in the EU and 16.5 per cent in the euro zone, down from 16.9 per cent and 17.2 per cent, respectively, in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger/freeimages.com)

