Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time on October 25 2020

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 25 2020, the final Sunday of the month, going back an hour to 3am.

This signals the end of the annual Daylight Saving Time that began in 2020 on March 29.

Bulgaria remains on winter time until March 28 2021, the final Sunday of that month next year, when clocks will go forward an hour when daylight savings time returns – if it does, pending any changes by then.

In the European Union, initial plans had been that the October 2019 change would be the final one and the system of twice-yearly changes would be scrapped.

The plan was that EU member states wishing to permanently switch back to wintertime would make one last seasonal clock change on October 27 2019, after which further changes would no longer be possible.

However, in March 2019, the European Parliament agreed to a proposal by the European Commission that EU countries would decide whether to continue with twice-a-year clock changes, in March and October, or stay permanently with summer or winter time, and that these changes would take place by 2021, not in 2019.

However, little has been heard of the matter of late, given that in recent months, EU institutions and the governments of individual member states have been more preoccupied with issues such as the Covid-19 crisis, the bloc’s long-term budget, Brexit and other matters, rather than daylight saving.

