Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 18 new deaths, 11 574 active cases, 1500 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 986, according to the October 19 daily report by the national information system.

Of 1581 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, a total of 603 were positive.

The number of active cases has risen by 346 in the past 24 hours to 11 574.

There are 1500 patients in hospital, an increase of 16 in the past day. Seventy-four are in intensive care.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases – to 1551.

Thirty-one people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 943.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the most are in Sofia, 145, followed by the districts of Sliven, 84, and Turgovishte, 23.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 17, Bourgas six, Varna three, Veliko Turnovo four, Vidin one, Vratsa five, Gabrovo 19, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali three, Kyustendil one, Lovech two, Montana 10, Pazardzhik five, Pernik nine, Pleven six, Plovdiv 11, Razgrad one, Silistra one, Smolyan six, Sofia district 10, Stara Zagora three, Haskovo one, Shoumen 14 and Yambol one.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!