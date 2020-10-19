On Day of the Doctor, Bulgarian Medical Association pays tribute to doctors who died of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

In a message marking October 19, observed in Bulgaria as the Day of the Doctor, the Bulgarian Medical Association has paid tribute to the country’s doctors who have died of Covid-19.

“This year, because of the pandemic, the entire medical community and all of society have been marked by heavy losses,” Dr Ivan Madzharov, head of the executive committee of the Bulgarian Medical Association, said.

His message listed the Bulgarian doctors who had died of Covid-19: Dr Julian Stamatov, Dr Nelly Pandova, Dr Borislav Ivanov, Dr Iliana Todorova-Ivanova, Dr Dimitrinka Raleva, Dr Ivelin Markov, Dr Musa Vaklyov, Dr Emil Vaklyov, Dr Marin Marinov, Dr Milan Purvanov, Dr Assen Senkov, Dr Petranka Lishkovska and Dr Georgi Hubchev.

“These colleagues have departed, fulfilling their moral and professional duty, and have left it to us to continue their mission,” Madzharov said.

Helping those in need, empathising with their suffering, overcoming pain, serving and saving is a mission. Medicine is not an education that must be completed in order to acquire a speciality, it is a duty and a way of life, he said.

“That is why I believe that all of us who took the Hippocratic Oath did so with the clear awareness that we are committed to caring for people’s health, despite the hardships we face,” Madzharov said.



October 19 is the Day of the Doctor in Bulgaria because it is the feast day of St John of Rila, patron saint of Bulgarian doctors.

