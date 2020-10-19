Covid-19: Israel to re-impose quarantine on arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Israeli authorities will require arrivals from Bulgaria to quarantine for 14 days, starting from October 23, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on October 19.

Bulgaria was one of several countries removed from the list of safe travel destinations, alongside the United Kingdom and Ireland, the ministry said. The quarantine requirement will apply both to Israeli nationals and foreign arrivals.

Earlier this year, Israel put a quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria, which was lifted in August.

(Photo: Andrew Shiva)

